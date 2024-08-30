2025 Kia EV9 gets launched in Korea, Will be available in India in October

Kia had revealed that the EV9 electric SUV and now the sale of the vehicle has started in South Korea (which is the company’s home market). There has been an update when it comes to the features of the SUV as compared to the previous model. Surprisingly, the starting price of the car remains the same as earlier.

The 2025 Kia EV9 now offers features like Digital Key 2, a dual-tone multifunctional steering wheel, and much more as standard features. The buyers can opt for a HUD as an option. The electric SUV is offered as 2WD as well as 4WD. The base model of the SUV starts at 73.37 million KRW. The electric SUV is offered in 5 variants and the top variant costs 83.97 million KRW.

Variant Price Kia EV9 2WD Air 73.37 million KRW (approx. INR 46.07 lakh) Kia EV9 Earth 78.16 million KRW (approx. INR 49.08 lakh) Kia EV9 4WD Air 76.85 million KRW (approx. INR 48.26 lakh) Kia EV9 Earth 81.69 million KRW (approx. INR 51.30 lakh) Kia EV9 GT-Line 83.97 million KRW (approx. INR 52.73 lakh)

The standard features on the 2025 Kia EV9 are expected to increase the experience of the buyers. The SUV now gets 360-degree view as well as Remote Smart Parking Assist 2. The Kia EV9 will be officially launched in India on October 3 and buyers get it as a fully imported vehicle.

When it comes to the drivetrain, the Indian-bound Kia EV9 GT-Line gets an AWD configuration while the battery pack is 99.9 kWh which is paired with dual motors. It offers 379 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque. The range of the vehicle is 445km and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. The top speed that can be achieved on the SUV is 200kmph. It gets a 350 kW charger and the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 24 minutes.