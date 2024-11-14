2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR now available in India, launched at Rs 9.42 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR in India and the price of the motorcycle is Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in India after it was showcased in the International markets. The updated motorcycle is available in a new colour- Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White. Apart from the colour change there is nothing new on the motorcycle.

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR is bit expensive than the outgoing model. There is an increase in just Rs 32,000 in the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. When it comes to engine of the motorcycle, the Ninja ZX 4RR gets a 399c, liquid cooled engine that generates peak power of 77bhp. Well, with RAM air, the motorcycle can go up to 80bhp at 14,500rpm. In terms of torque, the motorcycle generates 39Nm. The engine gets a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of style, the motorcycle offers aggressive design with twin LED headlights and upswept tail. The motorcycle gets 17-inch wheels with 290mm dual disc brakes at front. There is 220mm disc at rear. The weight of the motorcycle is 189kg while the ground clearance is 135mm. There are four ride modes on the motorcycle- Sport, Road, Rain and custom.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 discount

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 which is a popular 650cc sports tourer is getting a discount of Rs 35,000 as a special year end discount. The Ninja 650 which was earlier available at Rs 7.16 lakh is now available at Rs 6.81 lakh (post the discount).

When it comes to the mechanical aspect of the motorcycle, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc, twin cylinder engine that makes 67.3bhp at 8000rpm. On the other hand, the engine generates 65.76Nm at 6700rpm. The engine is coupled with a six-speed gearbox with an assist as well as a slipper clutch.

The discount of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 can be seen as a way to clear out the stocks of the bike before the arrival of the 2025 model. The 2025 Ninja 650 was showcased in the International markets some months back.