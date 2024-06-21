2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in global markets, expected to launch soon in India

Sports bike manufacturer Kawasaki has recently launched the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in the global market. According to the sources, the new variant of the motorcycle will be launched in India very soon. The 2025 model of the motorcycle is offered in two new colour options but mechanically it remains the same as its predecessor.

The motorcycle gets new colour options as a part of a cosmetic upgrade on the bike. The sports bike is offered in Candy Steel Furnace Orange/Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Royal Purple and Metallic Matte Old School Green/Metallic Spark Black. There is also a KRT edition of the motorcycle.

When it comes to the mechanical aspect of the motorcycle, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc, twin cylinder engine that makes 67.3bhp at 8000rpm. On the other hand, the engine generates 65.76Nm at 6700rpm. The engine is coupled with a six-speed gearbox with an assist as well as a slipper clutch.

Features on the motorcycle include 4.3-inch TFT colour instrument display, LED lighting, smartphone connectivity and much more. The motorcycle also gets traction control system along with three riding modes as well as dual-channel ABS as standard option. The Ninja 650 is one of the popular motorcycles offered by the company in India and is priced at Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is yet to announce when it will be bringing the new colours to India.

