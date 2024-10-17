2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 expected to launch very soon in India, gets officially unveiled

The Kawasaki KLX 230 (2025) will be launched very soon in India and the motorcycle has been unveiled. The dual sport motorcycle gets some localised components which will keep it accessible to the buyers. The bookings of the Kawasaki KLX 230 have already opened at Rs 5000. The price will be revealed in December and the device will compete with the likes of Hero XPulse 200 4V.

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is powered by a 233cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine and generates 18.1bhp at 8000rpm. On the other hand, the peak torque is 18.3Nm at 6400rpm. The engine gets a 6-speed gearbox and the company claims that the engine will offer low and mid-range punch.

The motorcycle gets 21-inch front wheel as well as an 18-inch rear wheel with MRF tyres. The weight of the motorcycle is 139kg so that it can be handled in a better way while off-road. When it comes to brakes, the motorcycle gets 265mm disc brake at the front and 220mm disc at the rear. It bike gets switchable ABS which will be great while off-road.

Kawasaki KLX 230 gets fully digital display with smartphone connectivity. When it comes to colour options we get the motorcycle is two colours- Lime Green and Battle Gray.