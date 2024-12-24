2025 Honda SP160 with updates launched in India, gets price tag of Rs 1.22 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated Honda SP160 motorcycle in India. The 2025 Honda SP160 is updated just after the launch of the Honda SP125 in India. The updated version of the Honda SP160 gets some features like the 4.2-inch TFT display, a USB-C charging port and OBD2B compliance. The price of the motorcycle has also increased now.

Mechanically the Honda SP160 remains the same as earlier. The motorcycle is powered by a 162.71cc single cylinder engine that generates 13.2hp as well as 14.8Nm of torque. The power features of the engine have changes a bit. The earlier model of the motorcycle used to generate 13.5hp of power and 14.58Nm of torque. The engine on the updated SP160 is compliant to OBD2B emission standards. Electronic features that have been upgraded on the motorcycle include 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. We also get USB-C charging port on the motorcycle.

The motorcycle gets telescopic suspension at the front and monoshock suspension on the rear. Wheels on the motorcycle are of 17-inches. Seat height of the motorcycle is 796mm while the tank capacity is 12-litres. On the other hand, the ground clearance is 177mm. In terms of weight, the single disc variant is 139kg while the dual disc variant is 141kg.

When it comes to pricing, the 2025 Honda SP160 is priced at Rs 1,21,951 (single disc) while the double-disc variant is priced at Rs 1,27,956. While the single disc brake variant costs Rs 3000 more, the double disc variant costs Rs 4605 more. The colour options on the motorcycle include Radiant Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray and Athletic Blue Metallic.

In the Indian market, the 2025 Honda SP160 competes with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar 150, and Yamaha FZ V3.