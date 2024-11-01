2025 Honda City Facelift revealed ahead of launch in Brazil, likely to come to India

Honda has revealed the new 2025 Honda City Facelift for the Brazil market. The model is offered in hatchback as well as in sedan options. The new models of the Honda City will be on sale from 9th November in Brazil. The powertrain options will be same as earlier models. The model is expected to launch in India anytime soon.

What’s new on the update?

The 2025 Honda City Facelift gets a refreshed grille along with additional horizontal elements. On the rear bumper there will be horizontally placed reflective elements. The new Honda City sedan is 25mm lengthier as compared to the older model. On the other hand, the new City hatchback also gets refresher grille and bumper. The hatchback is 2mm lengthier. The wheel size is either 15-inch to 16-inch.

Equipment wise we get electronic parking brake (EPB). The feature is equipped with the Brake Hold function. When it comes to braking, the Honda City facelift gets 4-disc brakes as a standard (except for base LX trim). The car models offers two type-A USB charging ports at front and two type-C USB ports at the rear.

The cockpit offers touchscreen infotainment system, improved resolution and refreshed interface. Instrument console is either 4.2-inch colour TFT screen/ 7-inch colour TFT unit.

In terms of safety, the facelift version of City sedan/hatchback gets 6-airbags as standard across all variants. ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistant, frontal collision mitigation and much more.

2025 Honda City Facelift gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder flex-fuel naturally aspirated petrol engine. The power output is 126 bhp for ethanol fuel option and gasoline. The gasoline version produces 152 Nm torque while ethanol version produces 155 Nm torque.