2025 Honda Amaze design details revealed via leaked pictures

The upcoming iteration of the Honda Amaze has been seen testing at various locations across India a few times. This has hinted that the third-generation Amaze will soon make its debut in the country.

The spy shots of the test module has revealed the design details of the upcoming compact sedan ahead of its official launch.

The latest leaked pictures of the 2025 Honda Amaze has shown the vehicle with a completely new design including a bold looking sleek headlamps and redesigned bumper along with freshly designed fog lamps along with a shark fin antena. The 2025 Honda Amaze seems to have a muscular look on its clamshell bonnet. It now features new alloy wheels and new design for the tail lamps like the Honda city. The brand seems to have slightly tweaked the rear bumper as well.

The interior of the upcoming sedan has also been revealed. This iteration of the Honda Amaze will sport a dual-tone interiors with a slightly different layout. The dashboard has been updated with a larger 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. It will also feature a semi-digital instrument cluster. The other feature likely to be offered are rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, sunroof, and more.

Under the hood, the third-generation Honda Amaze is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the current generation Amaze. The motor produces 90 hp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheels using either a 5-speed manual or a CV. It is also expecetd to arrive in a CNG powered variant.