2025 BMW X3 revealed for the global markets, expected to launch in India soon

The 2025 BMW X3 has been revealed by the company and it is the new-fourth generation of the X3 SUV series. However, the new SUV gets a new platform and the features it offers are great. The new X3 will also get an all-electric version known as iX3 and it is planned for launch in next year.

BMW X3 specifications

The 2025 BMW X3 which has a codename G45 gets sleeker adaptive LED headlamps with LED DRLs that are L shaped. The rear of the SUV gets LED taillights while the rear bumper gets integrated exhaust tips. The alloy wheels offered in the car are 18-inch alloys as standard. The performance-oriented variants get 20 and 21-inch wheels too.

The BMW X3 has more proportions than its predecessor. The dimensions are 4755mm, 1920mm, and 1660mm (length, wide and height). The X3 offers multiple safety assistance systems and that include automatic tailgate operation, BMW Live Cockpit, three-zone climate control and much more. Inside the cockpit, we get features like head-up display (HUD), USB type-C ports, a Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and much more.

Engine

The 2025 BMW X3 is offered in petrol and diesel engines and new mild-hybrid technology. There is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 48V mild tech. It offers 205bhp and 330 Nm. In terms of acceleration the SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds and maintain a top speed of 215 kmph. There is a 2.0-litre diesel engine and it also gets mild-hybrid tech. The engine offers 194bhp and 400Nm with 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.

Users also get a plug-in hybrid version, X3 30e xDrive which also gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The output of the engine is 295 bhp and 450 Nm. In the PHEV version, the electric-only range is up to 90 km (WLTP) from 19.7 kWh battery. There is an X3 M50 xDrive version and it gets a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine. It offers 395 bhp and 580 Nm with 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. All the above mentioned engines in the entire range gets 8-speed automatic transmission.

