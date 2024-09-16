2024 Yamaha R15M and MT-15 MotoGP editions launched in India; price starts at Rs 1.73 lakh

Yamaha has launched the MotoGP editions for R15M and MT-15 models in India. The 2024 Yamaha R15M and MT-15 MotoGP editions have been launched in India and the price of the motorcycles start at Rs 1.73 lakh. While the 2024 Yamaha MT-15 V2 MotoGP edition is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh, the 2024 Yamaha R15M MotoGP edition costs Rs 1.98 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi).

Just like MotoGP variants from previous years, the 2024 Yamaha R15M and MT-15 MotoGP editions get colour combinations inspired from the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team colours. The paint scheme that is offered on the motorcycles is quite similar to that of the YZR-M1 MotoGP machine.

The primary colour is black while there are streaks of blue and silver across the fairing on R15M/ tank shrouds on the MT-15 V2. The main attraction is the presence of big ‘M’ or the monster energy drink logo. Getting this edition of the motorcycles is must have for those who follow MotoGP as their hobby.

When it comes to the engine of the motorcycles, we get 155cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled in nature. Mechanically there are no changes on the motorcycle. The engine generates 18.4hp of power and 14.2Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with 6-speed gearbox. Among the two bikes, the R15M is one that is equipped with quickshifter. Both the bikes get USD fork along with a monoshock. In terms of brakes, the motorcycles get dual-channel ABS as standard.