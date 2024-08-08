2024 TVS Ntorq gets new colour updates in India; Know prices, colour variants and more

TVS has introduced its much popular scooter TVS Ntorq with new colours in India. The new colour schemes are available for the Ntorq 125 as well as the Race XP series. The scooters are available at authorised TVS dealerships across the country. The starting price of the scooters is Rs 86,871 and Rs 97,501 respectively. If you are wondering if there are any mechanical changes on the scooter, you will be disappointed.

Speaking about colour variants, the TVS Ntorq 125 is available in three new colour options- Turquoise, Harlequin Blue and Nardo Grey. On the other hand, the TVS Ntorq Race XP gets matte black special edition. It blends different type of black colour textures and that include matte as well as glossy piano black.

In terms of engine, the scooter gets a familiar 124.8cc, three-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 9.5 PS@7000 rpm as well as 10.6 Nm@5500 rpm. Some of the important features of the scooter include two riding modes, split grab rails, black alloy wheels as well as an LED headlamp.

On the other hand, the 2024 TVS Ntorq Race XP edition generates more output even though it has the same engine. The race XP edition generates 10.2 PS@7000 rpm and 10.9 Nm@5500 rpm. The scooter gets more aggressive styling along with sharp body graphics. When it comes to equipment both the models are offered with similar equipment.

Equipment on the scooter includes LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, caller ID alerts, voice assistance, SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and much more.