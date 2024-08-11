2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to launch tomorrow in India, will it offer a major update

Royal Enfield will be launching the 2024 edition of Classic 350 in India tomorrow i.e. August 12, 2024. The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has a few updates on it and the company hopes to carry forward the existing legacy of the motorcycle. Before you cultivate any thoughts in your mind we should clarify that this update on the motorcycle is a mid-life update and mechanically it will remain the same as earlier.

According to a recent report that surfaced online, the 2024 edition of Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be offered in five variants. The five variants will be Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, and Classic Chrome. The base variant of the motorcycle will be offered with a rear drum brake setup. However, it is the Dark variant that will be the only variant that will get an alloy wheel (with tubeless tyres) setup. However, if a buyer wants to opt for alloy wheels on their motorcycle they can opt for it.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with all-LED lighting and will feature a circular LED headlamp as well as an LED tail lamp and signature pilot lamps as LEDs. The turn signals that are offered on the motorcycle are also LEDs in the Dark and Chrome variants. Similarly, the top-specs Dark, as well as Classic Chrome variants, are expected to have an adjustable clutch and brake levers as standard accessories. These adjustable clutches can be opted in other variants of the motorcycle. The RE Classic 350 received a much-needed update in 2021 with the introduction of the J-series engine.

Speaking about the mechanical changes, we will not get any changes in the engine. It will be powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine that has an output of 20hp and 27Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and is equipped with a 13-litre fuel tank (same as earlier). The weight of the motorcycle is 195kg.

When it comes to pricing, the current Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). We are expecting some price hike for the motorcycle.