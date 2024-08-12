2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 revealed for the Indian market, check what’s new

Royal Enfield has unveiled the 2024 edition of Classic 350 in India today i.e. August 12, 2024. The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 which was revealed today, gets a few feature updates on it and the company hopes to carry forward the existing legacy of the motorcycle. There are new colour options on the motorcycle too. This update is the mid-life update and mechanically the motorcycle remains the same as earlier. The launch of the new Classic 350 will be on September 1.

According to the latest reports, the 2024 edition of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is offered in as many as 11 colour variants. The six new colours are Emerald, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Medallion Brown, Commando Sand, and Stealth. The base variant of the motorcycle will be offered with a rear drum brake setup. Single-channel ABS is offered in the Redditch colour scheme. Higher variants will be offered with dual-disc as well as dual-channel ABS. The back suspension is twin gas-charged shock absorbers while the front is a telescopic fork.

The 2024 Classic 350 will be equipped with all-LED lighting and will feature a circular LED headlamp as well as an LED tail lamp and signature pilot lamps as LEDs. The turn signals that are offered on the motorcycle are also LEDs. We also get an adjustable lever, a gear position indicator, and a USB-C-type charging point. The RE Classic 350 received a much-needed update in 2021 with the introduction of the J-series engine in it.

Speaking about the mechanical changes, we will not get any changes in the engine. It will be powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine that has an output of 20hp and 27Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and is equipped with a 13-litre fuel tank (same as earlier). The weight of the motorcycle is 195kg.

When it comes to pricing, the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to get a price bump. The current generation costs between Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).