2024 Nissan X-Trail teased again ahead of official launch, Might debut in July

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan has released a new teaser of its upcoming offering for the Indian market. The new full-size SUV is the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail. The teaser has showcases some of the key design elements of the SUV.

Let’s us see what the teaser has revealed about the upcoming SUV.

2024 Nissan X-Trail teaser:



The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail SUVs key exterior design elements has been revealed in the new teaser. The SUV is equipped with split-style LED headlights and the U-shaped grille with chrome slats and a chrome bar.

The teaser has showcased dual-tone alloy wheels for the upcoming SUV. Like the other SUV models, the Nissan X-Trail will also feature a connected design as seen on modern-day cars.

Inside the cabin, the car will be similar to the international-spec model with a panoramic sunroof , a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and a 12-speaker sound system.

Expected interior features

The Nissan X-Trail will likely sport a dual-tone black and tan interior option. It will be equipped with a leatherette upholstery, a dashboard with two 12.3-inch screens (one for a driver’s display and another for the infotainment system) with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV will also feature a 10.8-inch heads-up display, a three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated & powered front seats with memory function, a 10-speaker premium Bose surround sound system, and a powered tailgate.

Safety features on the SUV include multiple airbags and an advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) suite that holds adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, and blind spot detection, as well as a 360-degree camera.

Engine and Powertrain

Mechanically, the Nissan X-Trail gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that gets a 12V tech. It is available in both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) guise. Detailed specifications are as follows:

While details for the Indian model will be revealed at a later date, looking at the competition, we expect Nissan to bring this SUV to India in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

Price and Rivals

The new Nissan X-Trail is expected to go on sale in India in July 2024, with prices likely to start north of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.