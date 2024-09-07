2024 Kia Carnival with dual sunroof teased ahead of October 3 launch

Advertisement

Kia is set to launch the new Carnival MPV on October 3, 2024. The company has released the latest teaser for the 2024 Kia Carnival MPV. The new Carnival will be brought to India via the CBU route and will be locally assembled. According to reports, the fully imported new Carnival will likely be priced above Rs 50 lakh, (ex-showroom).

The teaser has revealed that the new model of the Carnival will have a larger infotainment touchscreen than the outgoing model. For reference, the international models will feature a 12.3-inch unit. Meanwhile, the digital instrument cluster will be the same as the current one.

The new Carnival also features two sunroofs: one for the front passengers and another above the second-row seats.

Apart from these, the model is expected to feature a digital inside rear-view mirror, ambient lighting on the dashboard, front and rear dash cams, and a head-up display.

Ahead of the official launch, select Kia dealerships across India have started accepting unofficial orders for the new Carnival. You can book one for yourself for a fully refundable amount of Rs 1 lakh. Dealer sources have also said that there will be one fully loaded variant at launch, and the new Carnival will be offered in two or three exterior colours, including a white finish and a black one.

The company, however, did not reveal any information about its number of seats and powertrain options. The international model features a 7-, 9- and 11-seater options. The new Carnival is expected to come with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol-hybrid and 3.5-litre V6 petrol powertrain options, which were offered in the international model.

As we have reported earlier, since the Carnival will be brought in as a CBU, prices are expected to start above Rs 50 lakh at the launch. The Carnival does not have any direct rival in India. However, it will be priced between the Toyota Innova Hycross* (Rs 18.92 lakh-30.98 lakh) and the Vellfire* (Rs 1.22 lakh-1.33 crore).