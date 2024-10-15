2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India, Price set at Rs 7.10 lakh

Kawasaki’s latest offering for the Indian market- the 2024 Vulcan S has launched at a price of Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is loaded with features such as Dual throttle valves and Economical riding indicator for engine management technology. It also packs ABS (Anti-lock brake system), Ergo-fit for Chasis management technology.

The 2024 edition of the Vulcan S comes in a new Pearl Matte Sage Green colour. Kawasaki has set a price of Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the motorcycle.

The cruiser bike sports a low-slung seat and raised handlebars. It has a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Mechanically, Kawasaki has not made any changes to the bike. The Vulcan S continues to be powered by the same 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 60 BHP at 7,500 rpm and 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. The motor is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Vulcan S rides on 18-inch and 17-inch wheels at the front and rear, respectively. The bike has a 41 mm telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The breaking system includes disc breaks at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS.