2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift unveiled in India, Bookings open at Rs 25,000

Hyundai India has officially revealed the 2024 Alcazar Facelift in India and the bookings of the SUV can be done at Rs 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership. The SUV will be launched on 9th September in India. Upon its launch, the 2024 Alcazar Facelift will continue to rival the likes of Tata Safari, XUV700 as well as MG Hector Plus.

What does the Facelift offer?

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets multiple features that are taken from the new generation of the Creta. The facelift Alcazar will get new H-shaped LED DRLs like the Exter but bit larger. The Alcazar facelift gets a larger grille along with horizontal slats. On the other hand, the Alcazar current generation gets studded grille design.

Alacazar facelift gets refreshed alloy wheels while the body cladding is also refreshed. Some features that have been carried forward are conventional door handles as well as blacked-out pillars. The tail-light gets a redesigned look and there is a blend of vertical and horizontal elements.

In the interior we get dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone automatic climate control and dashboard layout from 2024 Creta facelift. The SUV will be offered in Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature variants.

The SUV will continue to offer 1.5-litre petrol turbo GDi engine as well as 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine that is currently present.

“At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we take pride in offering a diverse SUV portfolio to the Indian customers. We are thrilled to open bookings for our premium SUV- The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. With more than 75,000 delighted customers in India, brand ALCAZAR has been consistently appreciated for spacious interiors, comfort and convenience features and reliable performance. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR with a distinctive road presence, premium interiors, advanced technology and safety features, promises to further elevate comfort, luxury, and versatility in the SUV segment. We are confident that the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will exceed expectations and offer unique value propositions to our customers,” said Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited.