2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift to launch this festive season

Hyundai is reportedly planning to bring the facelifted version of the Alcazar to the Indian market soon. Now, sumours have suggested that it could make its debut around the festive season of this year 2024. To be specific, the car could make will likely make its debut between September and October

The Hyundai Alcazar feacelift was spotted testing many times around different parts of the country. The soon-to-be launched SUV is said to be based on the latest Creta but it will feature a revised front profile than the ongoing model.

Specs revealed via Spy images

The leaked spy images of the upcoming updated three-row SUV has revealed that it will feature some changes in the exterior. It might come with a connected LED light bar, rectangular-shaped split LED headlamps, ADAS sensor, horizontal-slat patterned grille. The bumper will also be revised and the SUV will feature new swirl design on the allow wheels. Currently, the Alcazar rides on 18-inch tyres of 215/55 profile.

Feature-wise, the Alcazar facelift will likely be equipped with twin 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degree surround camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Powertrain options, Rivals

Mechanically, the carmaker is unlikely to make any changes to the powertrain options. The Alcazar facelift will continue with the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Upon its launch, the updated Hyundai Alcazar will continue its rivalry with the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, and the Kia Carens in the market.

