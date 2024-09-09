2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched in India; Starting price set at Rs 14.99 lakh

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar SUV facelifted version has launched in India. The price of the updated Alcazar SUV starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Alcazar comes with same design and feature update as its five-door sibling, the Creta.

Price, rival

Hyundai has introduced the Alcazar facelift in two powertrain options of petrol and diesel with prices at Rs 14.99 lakh, and Rs. 15.99 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.

It will rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the Mahindra XUV700, all three-row SUVs with six and seven-seat options.

Exterior

Hyundai has updated the exterior of the Alcazar with a new grille, headlamps, and new alloy wheel design while retaining its silhouette. The Alcazar now features connected taillamps like the other Hyundai models.

It is now offered in eight exterior paint schemes of Atlas White, Abyss Black Pearl, Ranger Khaki, Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Pearl, Starry Night, Titan Grey Matte, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the new Hyundai Alcazar now has a bigger dual digital displays, ventilated rear seats, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, boss mode function for the left rear passenger, and now Level 2 ADAS.

Hyundai will continue to offer it in six-seat and seven-seat options and across different variant trim, similar to the outgoing model.

Powertrain options

The Hyundai Alcazar is available in 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine option, which produces 158bhp and 253Nm. It also comes in a 1.5-litre diesel option, that churns out 113bhp and 250Nm. Both engine options can be bought with a six-speed MT. Hyundai also offers a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed AT option. The same powertrain options are seen in Creta, Kia Seltos, and even the Kia Carens.