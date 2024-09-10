2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V launched in India, Gets a price tag of Rs 1.11 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V in India. The price tag of the motorcycle is Rs 1.11 lakh and it is available in a single variant only. The motorcycle gets a drum brake at the rear and disc brake at the front.

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V is powered by the same engine that powered its predecessor i.e. 163.2cc, single-cylinder motor. It produces 15hp at 8500rpm and 14Nm of torque at 6500rpm. The motorcycle gets a single ABS variant as option. The motorcycle gets drag race and 0-60kmph timers from the 4V variant.

In terms of seat, the motorcycle gets a single seat design. While the seat profile is flat, the pillion height level has been lowered as compared to before. When it comes to suspension, the motorcycle gets a diamond frame and telescopic fork at the front. The rear suspension is a monoshock. Size of the tyres are same as Xtreme 160R 4V. The front tyre is 100/80-17 front and 130/70 R17 at the back. Seat height is 795mm while the weight is 145kg. The fuel tank capacity is 12 litres

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V can be a good option for those who want a stylish sports commuter motorcycle for their daily ride.

(Note: All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi prices.)