2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V launched in India, Gets a price tag of Rs 1.11 lakh

By Pratyay
2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V
Image Credit: Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V in India. The price tag of the motorcycle is Rs 1.11 lakh and it is available in a single variant only. The motorcycle gets a drum brake at the rear and disc brake at the front.

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V is powered by the same engine that powered its predecessor i.e. 163.2cc, single-cylinder motor. It produces 15hp at 8500rpm and 14Nm of torque at 6500rpm. The motorcycle gets a single ABS variant as option. The motorcycle gets drag race and 0-60kmph timers from the 4V variant.

In terms of seat, the motorcycle gets a single seat design. While the seat profile is flat, the pillion height level has been lowered as compared to before. When it comes to suspension, the motorcycle gets a diamond frame and telescopic fork at the front. The rear suspension is a monoshock. Size of the tyres are same as Xtreme 160R 4V. The front tyre is 100/80-17 front and 130/70 R17 at the back. Seat height is 795mm while the weight is 145kg. The fuel tank capacity is 12 litres

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V can be a good option for those who want a stylish sports commuter motorcycle for their daily ride.

(Note: All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi prices.)

Also Read: Tata EVs Get Up To Rs 3 Lakh Discount; Check Offers On Nexon, Punch And Tiago EVs
