2024 Hero Destini 125 to arrive with a new design in September

Hero Motocorp has confirmed that the new Destini 125 will make its debut in the festival season in September, 2024. However, the company has not revealed any details about the upcoming two-wheeler. The Destini 125 is expected to arrive with a complete new design.

Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the updated Destini 125.

2024 Hero Destini 125: What’s new?

The Destini 125 will likely feature anew rounded shaped front profile. The LED headlamps will sit below the apron at the end. The front fascia will also be updated with a dual-tone paint shade and a fresh design element will be seen around the number plate area.

According to the leaked images, the two-wheeler will feature all-black telescopic forks at front, new alloy wheels, and dual-tone side mirrors. The exhaust cover plate design will also be updated.

Additionally, the seat design has been modified, and the rear LED tail lamps are entirely new.

2024 Hero Destini 125: Engine specs

The Destini 125 will be offered with the same 124.6 cc engine that produces maximum power of 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. It is paired with a CVT automatic. It retains the front telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the rear. It is equipped with 130 mm drum brakes at the front and rear with combined braking system.

In terms of features, the present Destini 125 model offers Bluetooth connectivity that sends call notifications and SMS alerts to the instrument cluster. The Destini 125 will go up against the Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and Suzuki Access 125.

The current Destini 125 version is available in two variants: the LX, priced at Rs 80,048, and the XTEC, which costs Rs 86,538.