2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched in India, gets several upgrades

TVS Motor Company has launched the special edition of Apache RTR 160 4V in India. The 2023 Apache RTR 160 4V gets some mechanical as well as cosmetic upgrades over its predecessor. The price of the new motorcycle is Rs 1,30,090 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Overall there has been a decline in 1kg weight of the motorcycle. However, the engine of the motorcycle remains the same as its predecessor.

As a part of its cosmetic upgrade, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V special edition gets a pearl white colour along with dual tone seat colours. The motorcycle also gets adjustable clutch and brake levers along with new exhausts. The company calls the new exhaust as ‘Bullpup Exhaust’ and it offers a better sound. Due to the new exhaust, the overall weight of the motorcycle gets reduced by 1 kg.

Engine

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition gets a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, SOHC engine which is present in the previous generation Apache. The power generated by the engine is 17.30 bhp at 9250 rpm. On the other hand, the torque offered on the bike is 14.73 Nm of at 7250 rpm.

Key features

The riding modes offered on the bike is urban, sport as well as rain. On the urban/rain mode, the top speed of the bike is 103 kmph while in the Sports mode users get a top speed of 114 kmph. The other key features on the bike are SmartXonnect, LED headlamp with LED DRL and digital instrument cluster.

In terms of brakes, the motorcycle offers 270mm petal disc at the front and 200 mm petal disc at the rear. The suspension duties are taken care by telescopic suspension forks at the front and mono-shock at the rear.

The TVS Apache RTR 1604V gets a rival in the form Bajaj Pulsar N160 in the Indian market.