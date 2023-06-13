2023 Triumph Street Triple finally gets a launch date in India

Triumph is all set to launch its updated Street Triple lineup in India. The 2023 Triumph Street Triple will be launched in India on June 16, 2023. The company has delayed the launch of the motorcycle in India for a few months. The bookings of the motorcycle have already begun last December and the latest version of the bike comes with some upgrades.

2023 Triumph Street Triple is offered in two variants- R and RS. Both the motorcycles are powered by 765cc three-cylinder engine. However, there is a difference in power figures. The R variant makes 120hp while the RS variant makes 130hp. The power in the R variant has gone up by 2hp while the RS variant generates more 7hp. The peak torque of the engine remains the same at 80Nm.

The engine gets a 6-speed gearbox that is paired with up/down quick-shifter as a standard. In terms of electronics, the Street Triple gets an IMU-assisted cornering ABS and traction control.

In terms of engine modes, the motorcycle gets four different modes which are configurable and those include Road, Rain, Sport as well as Rider. However, the RS variant gets an additional Track mode. Users get a 5-inch TFT colour display on the RS while the R offers a LCD display.

In terms of design, the motorcycle gets a twin-pod LED headlight with split-style seats and sits on an aluminium beam twin-spar frame. The tank capacity is 17.4 litres and the weight is 166kg.

In terms of price, the Triumph Street Triple is expected to cost between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10.30 lakh while the Street Triple RS will cost between Rs 11.60 lakh-Ra 12 lakh.

(NB: The price mentioned in the article is the expected ex-showroom price.)