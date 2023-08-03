2023 Toyota Vellfire launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1.20 crore

Toyota has launched the new generation of the Vellfire premium MPV in India. The 2023 Toyota Vellfire is available in Hi and VIP variants and is offered with an initial price tag of Rs 1.20 lakh. The VIP variant gets an Executive Lounge package. It was reported earlier that some Toyota dealers had unofficially opened bookings for the MPV in June itself.

In terms of underpinnings, the Toyota Vellfire shares similarity with Lexus LM. The premium MPV gets Toyota’s modular TNGA-K platform that is lighter than the earlier model. In terms of dimension, the MPV is 4995mm in length, 1850mm in width and the height is 1950mm. On the other hand, the wheelbase of the MPV is 3000mm. If we compare to the outgoing model the height has increased by 50mm while the length has increased by 60mm.

A 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine is present at the heart of the MPV and is mated to an e-CVT. The company claims that the fuel efficiency of the MPV is 19.28kmpl.

Design

2023 edition of Vellfire gets a similar look as its outgoing model and offers a huge six-slat grille. The headlamps are split headlamps and LED daytime running lamps are present on the lower part of the headlamps. A U-shaped chrome strip runs across the bumper and connects the two headlamps. The pillars of the Vellfire are blacked-out and get a chrome outline. At the back we get prominent Vellfire badging and a big Toyota logo at the center.

Interior

In the Interior the Toyota Vellfire gets a simple dashboard with a 14-inch touchscreen and a more comfortable seat design. There is also a presence of large overhead console for the passengers for controlling vehicle functions, AC vents as well as sunshades. On the other hand, the Vellfire VIP trim gets two captain’s chairs for the second row with retractable tables along with heating and ventilation. The MPV also includes heads-up display, wireless charging, eight-way power adjustable driver seat and more than 60 connected features.

Safety features on the 2023 Vellfire include, Toyota Safety Sense ADAS system, adaptive cruise control pre-collision safety system, lane trace assist, and blind spot monitor. The MPV gets six airbags, park assist, hill assist control, stability control, and much more.

Price and Variants