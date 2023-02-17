2023 Tata Safari, Harrier receive updates in the form of safety and cabin features

Tata Motors has finally updated the Safari and Harrier SUVs and the bookings of the cars have already begun in India. Interested buyers can now purchase the SUVs by paying a token amount of Rs 30,000. The update on the SUVs includes ADAS functions as well as cabin features.

Safety features

Finally we get Level 2 ADAS on the 2023 Tata Safari as well as Harrier. The introduction of Level 2 ADAS functions means the safety of the SUVs is at par with the Mahindra XUV 700. The Tata Safari/ Harrier gets autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane change alert, high-beam assist land departure warning and many more safety features.

Cabin and gadgets

The new gadgets on the SUVs include 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 9-speaker JBL audio system. On the other hand, the digital instrument cluster on both the SUVs is 7-inch. The Harrier gets Oak Brown finish on the dashboard as well as on the door panels. Similarly, the Safari gets oyster white touch on the seats as well as on the dashboard.

Engine

The engine of both SUVs is updated to BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The Kryotec 170 Diesel engine offers 167hp power and 350Nm of torque. There is also a presence of 6-speed automatic transmission option for ADAS variants.