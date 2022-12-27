2023 Tata Safari Facelift spotted ahead of launch in India, expected to offer ADAS features

2022 is on the verge of end and we are moving towards 2023. A lot of vehicles are expected to be launched in 2023. The 2023 Tata Safari facelift has been spied ahead of its launch in India. Even though the SUV was heavily camouflaged while being tested on Indian roads, we could spot some important changes in the SUV.

The changes in the SUV include some key features including the ADAS features. From the front profile we could easily spot that the ADAS radar which is present on the lower front bumper. The SUV is also expected to offer some cosmetic updates too. It includes 360 degree surround camera, new infotainment system and much more. There is also a presence of fog lamps on the SUV and they are present just under the headlights of the vehicle. As far as dimensions are concerned, we do not expect the SUV to offer any changes in that. Even though the test vehicle was seen with 18 inch alloy wheels, the fully furnished model is expected to offer redesigned wheels.

Tata is also working on the facelift version of the Harrier. We are expected to see the facelifted Harrier as well as the Safari in the upcoming Auto Expo, which is expected to be held in January. The Tata Harrier as well the Tata Safari gets tough competition from the Mahindra XUV700 as well as the Mahindra Scorpio N.

However, there will not be any mechanical changes on the SUV. The 2023 Tata Safari Facelift is expected to offer the same engine as present in the current generation of the SUV. The Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces maximum power of 167.67 bhp along with peak torque of 350Nm. The price of the SUV starts at Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 23.76 lakh (ex-showroom).