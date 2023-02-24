2023 Tata Harrier, Safari launched in India, gets ADAS along with other updates

Tata Motors has updated its big SUVs- Harrier, Safari in India. Both the SUVs get update in terms of safety along with cabin features. The prices of both the cars have also increased by a small margin. While the Harrier starts at Rs 15 lakh, the Safari starts at Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Safety features

Finally, we get Level 2 ADAS on the 2023 Tata Safari as well as Harrier. The introduction of Level 2 ADAS functions means the safety of the SUVs is at par with the Mahindra XUV 700. The Tata Safari/ Harrier gets autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane change alert, high-beam assist land departure warning and many more safety features.

Cabin and gadgets

The new gadgets on the SUVs include a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 9-speaker JBL audio system. On the other hand, the digital instrument cluster on both the SUVs is 7-inch. The Harrier gets Oak Brown finish on the dashboard as well as on the door panels. Similarly, the Safari gets oyster white touch on the seats as well as on the dashboard.

Engine

The engine of both SUVs is updated to BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The Kryotec 170 Diesel engine offers 167hp power and 350Nm of torque. There is also a presence of 6-speed automatic transmission option for ADAS variants. The new engine is now complaint with BS6 Phase 2 norms.

Price

The prices of 2023 Tata Harrier start at Rs 15 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.07 lakh. While the XE trim is the base trim, the XZA+(O) Red Dark is the top variant.

On the other hand, the prices of 2023 Tata Safari start at Rs 15.65 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.01 lakh. While the XE trim is the base trim, the XZA+(O) Red Dark 6 seater is the top variant.