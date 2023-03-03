2023 Suzuki Access 125 launched in India at Rs 79,400

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the OBD2-A and E20 compliant Access 125 in India at a starting price of Rs 79,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. This latest model of Suzuki Access 125cc scooter can run on petrol having an ethanol blend of up to 20 per cent.

2023 Suzuki Access 125: Engine Specifications

The 2023 Suzuki Access 125 has received hardware updates such as On-board Diagnostics System (OBD2-A) to comply with OBD2-A norms. The OBD2-A helps to detect system failures and also illuminates the console lights to indicate the rider in case of any faults in the vehicle system.

The scooter is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8.5bhp at 6,750rpm and 10Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

2023 Suzuki Access 125: Variants and Prices

The updated Access 125 will be available in three variants – Standard, Special, and Connect Edition. The prices and colours vary depending on the paint option selected. Check the price of the scooter as per variants below:

Standard Edition (Drum Rs 79,400

Standard Edition (Disc): Rs 83,100

Special Edition (Disc): Rs 84,800

Ride Connect Edition (Disc): Rs 89,500

The Suzuki Access 125 series rivals the likes of Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, and Fascino 125 in the Indian market.

2023 Suzuki Access 125: Styling and Colours

The changes are limited to the addition of new hardware to comply with the newest emission norms. The design, on the other hand, remains similar to the previous version, and the Access 125 continues to feature a single-pod headlight, apron-mounted front turn indicators, curvy body panels, side-slung exhaust with a heat shield, and a single-seat pillion grabrail. The colour options vary based on the variant selected. Check out the complete list below: