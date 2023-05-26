2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will receive some updates, test mule spotted

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been one of the successful 350cc motorcycles launched in recent years in India. It seems that Royal Enfield is introducing the updated version of the motorcycle very soon in India. The 2023 Meteor has been spotted while testing and it was initially reported by Rushlane. The new updates are expected to add more classiness to the cruiser.

The updated Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was based on the top-spec Supernova trim. The test mule was spotted in wire-spoke wheels and the engine bay was silver finished. On the other hand, the motorcycle is offered with a LED headlight which is quite new in the 350cc segment for the manufacturer. The addition of chrome elements to the motorcycle instead of a blackened engine and spoked wheels makes it look similar to the Thunderbird 350 (which has been discontinued). The front fender also offers a classic look.

The fuel tank as well as the seats remains the same in 2023 updated version of the Meteor 350. However, the engine of the motorcycle is expected to be the same as earlier.

The updated Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be powered by the same 349cc J-series engine that powers the current model. It produces 20.2 bhp of power at 6100 rpm and 27Nm torque (@4000 rpm). The engine will be mated with a 5-speed gearbox. There are ample chances that this variant (on spotted while testing) will be offered along with the current variants.

