2023 MG Hector launched in India, prices start at Rs 14.72 lakh

Greater Noida: MG Motor India has announced the next generation Hector SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The 2023 Hector SUV is available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations. The safety features that are included in the new SUV include six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera.

The company said that the Next-Gen Hector has a host of exciting technologies and 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features that offer hassle-free driving comfort with enhanced safety. The features include Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators to deliver complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort.

The company said that the newly-introduced Smart Auto Turn Indicators in Next Gen MG Hector also offer a hassle-free and safe driving experience. The new SUV has a 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface. The Next-Gen Hector also has more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands.

The interiors of the 2023 MG Hector are available in a dual-tone argyll brown and black theme with a wooden finish. The SUV is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations. The 6-seater SUV seats come with a captain configuration while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats. It is important to mention that the MG Hector and the MG Hector Plus are quite identical in design.

The Hector comes in 5 variants – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro. The variants are available in petrol as well as diesel variants. The price of the SUV starts from Rs 14.72 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, the 2023 Hector is available in petrol and diesel options. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine offers 140hp of peak power and maximum torque of 250Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual and CVT transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0 litre diesel engine offers 168 hp power and 350 Nm torque coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

“With its all-new striking bold exterior and evolved safety features, and elegant design elements, the Next-Gen Hector offers an unprecedented drive and user experience,” a company official said.

(With IANS inputs)