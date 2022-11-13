2023 MG Hector gets a launch date in India, Know what to expect

MG has finally shortlisted the date for the launch of the 2023 MG Hector in India. The facelift version of the SUV will be launched on January 5, 2023. According to reports, the launch of the SUV was expected to be in December 2022. However, the latest reports have revealed that the launch will be in January 2023.

As compared to the current generation of the SUV, the new Hector (2023 variant) will be offered along with some upgrades. As far as it is seen in the teaser, the diamond mesh radiator grille is present in between the headlights of the SUV and it gets bigger as compared with the present generation. The facelift model will continue to offer split headlight and DRL setup. We are quite sure that the new Hector will get overall cosmetic upgrades.

When it comes to the cabin of the car it gets a new dashboard and redesigned air vents. The upper and lower section of the dashboard gets separated by air vents. The dashboard is made up of soft-touch materials and gets double stitching. The infotainment system on the car is expected to be 14 inches. It is expected to offer multiple features including functions like Apple Carplay, Android Auto and many more. The company has also confirmed that the new system will offer MAPPLS and MapMyIndia based navigation system. The other important upgrade on the new Hector includes the absence of touch buttons present below the screen.

In terms of safety, we expect that the car will get an Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS. However, the engine of the SUV is expected to be the same as that of the current generation. The 2023 MG Hector will continue to be powered by a 1.5 petrol engine, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The price of the 2023 MG Hector is expected to be somewhere in between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 27 lakh. Further details about the upcoming SUV are expected to be out very soon in the future.