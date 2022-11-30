2023 MG Hector Facelift revealed ahead of launch

MG Motor Hector facelift version is set to launch on 5th January next year. The 2023 MG Hector facelift will come with multiple segment-first features. Now, the exterior design of the new MG Hector has been leaked ahead of its official launch.

The UK-based customization shop, specializing in standard vehicle customizations, car wrapping and window tinting, has revealed the MG Hector exteriors in an Instagram post.

The shared picture has revealed the Hector facelift with a large diamond-mesh grille, which is outlined by chrome surrounds. While the current model features a studded grille design of the current model. Due to the larger grille, the lower section including bumper have been slimmed out. It gives out a sportier look.

Apart from these, the new Hector facelift is mostly similar to the current version. The MG Hector facelift is equipped with top-mounted sleek LED DRLs and lower-mounted LED tail lamps and fog lamps. The new hector facelift has more refined side profile with body panelling.

It also features the same thick body cladding as earlier model. The rear profile and the alloy wheel design are also the same as the current model.

Inside the cabin, the new Hector facelift will come with a vertically positioned 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and mood lights. Upholstery will also be updated and will vary based on the variant. the interior has piano black and chrome accents.

The company is going to offer the ADAS with the new Hector facelift. The ADAS features onboard Hector facelift could be similar to the current model. The other features includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, rear drive assist, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, speed assist system and intelligent headlamp control.

Engine options

The 2023 MG Hector facelift SUV will be available in a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor variant and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor. Transmission options for the Hector facelift are 6MT for petrol and 6MT and CVT for petrol-hybrid. The petrol and petrol-hybrid units produce 143 PS of max power at 5,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-3,600 rpm. The diesel motor, on the other hand, generates 170 PS / 350 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The company may also offer it in the Hector strong hybrid variant.