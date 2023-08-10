2023 Mercedes Benz GLC launched in India with a price tag of Rs 73.50 lakh

Mercedes Benz has launched the new models of the Mercedes Benz GLC mid-size SUV in India. The second generation of the SUV is offered with decent updates and is now priced at Rs 73.50 lakh for the entry level variant. The SUV is offered in petrol as well diesel engine variants and get 4WD as standard. A mild –hybrid system that is present in the engines offers extra 23hp power.

While the 300 4Matic petrol variant costs Rs 73.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the 220d 4Matic diesel variant costs Rs 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 300-4Matic petrol variant is powered by 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 258hp of power and 400Nm of torque. On the other hand, the GLC 220d gets a 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 197hp and 440Nm of torque. Both the engines are offered in 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic AWD. There is a presence of standard 48V mild-hybrid system that is coupled with an integrated starter generator. This provides extra 23hp and 200Nm of torque.

When it comes to dimensions, the new GLC is 60mm longer, gets a longer wheelbase at 2888mm and a boot space of 620 litres.

In terms of design, the new Mercedes Benz GLC gets a prominent three-star logo and redesigned LED headlights. The headlights are connected to the grille and that offers a great overall frontal design. We also get 19-inch alloy wheels that offer a fresh design. At the rear, the taillights are sleeker and are quite distinct. The front as well as the rear bumpers get chrome finished elements and resemble skid plates.

When it comes to interior features, the new GLC gets a lavish interior that is quite similar to the new C-Class. We also get a 11.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. On the other hand, the comfort features include panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, pre-safe technology, 64-color ambient lighting, active lane keep assist, heated front seats and other functions.