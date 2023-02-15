2023 Maruti Ciaz launched with added safety features

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated 2023 Ciaz with some additional safety features. The updated sedan gets new safety features and is now available in three dual-tone colour option in the top-spec Alpha trim of the sedan.

Maruti Ciaz Price, variants

The dual-tone colour options are available on the top-spec Alpha variants and are priced at Rs 11,14,500 fro the Manual variant and the automatic model is Rs 12,34,500 (ex-showroom). The Ciaz is available with a choice of 7 exterior colours.

These include three new dual-tone shades of Pearl Metallic Opulent Red, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Grey and Dignity Brown. All the three new shades of the car are offered with black roof. The dual-tone option is only available on the top-spec Alpha variant and is offered at a premium of Rs 16,000 over the standard paint.

Features, Engine

The Ciaz comes equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard. The car continues to be offered with ABS, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorage. Do note that most of its rivals offer up to six airbags, at least on their higher variants.

The 2023 Maruti Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. It produces 103 BHP at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It is paired with 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque automatic transmissions.

Maruti claims that the manual has a fuel efficiency of 20.65kpl and the automatic has a fuel efficiency of 20.04kpl.