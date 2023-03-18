Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

2023 Kia Seltos and Sonet launched in India, Check latest features and prices

Kia has launched the updated version of the Sonet and Seltos in India. The engines of both the SUVs are now compliant with BS6 Phase 2 norms.

Automobile
By Pratyay 0
2023 Kia Seltos launch
Image Credit: Kia

Kia has launched the updated version of the Sonet and Seltos in India. The engines of both the SUVs are now compliant with new BS6 Phase 2 norms. There are no external changes in the cars. However, the prices of the cars have increased by up to Rs 50,000.

The engines of the updated Seltos/ Sonet now support E20 fuel.

The Seltos is offered in two engine options and it includes a petrol engine as well as diesel engine. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine generates 116hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The engine gets 6-speed iMT gearbox as well as 6-speed torque converter automatic. The NA petrol engine is offered in 6-speed manual as well as CVT automatic gearbox options.

When it comes to the Kia Sonet, it is offered in three engine options-1.5 litre diesel, 1.2 litre petrol / 1.0 litre turbo petrol. The 1.5 litre diesel offers 114 BHP and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired with 6-speed iMT as well as 6-speed automatic options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired with 5-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 118 BHP power as well as 172 Nm torque.  The engine is paired with 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

Take a look

Toyota Hilux gets price cut of Rs 3.59 lakh, new prices start at Rs…

Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variant of Brezza in India, offers mileage…

We have listed the prices of the 2023 Seltos as well as Sonet below.

Seltos Variants Price
HTE 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs 10.89 lakh
HTK 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs 12.00 lakh
HTK+ 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs. 13.10 lakh
HTX 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs. 14.90 lakh
HTX 1.5 NA petrol CVT Rs. 15.90 lakh
HTE 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 12.39 lakh
HTK 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 13.69 lakh
HTK+ 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 15.29 lakh
HTX 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 16.59 lakh
HTX+ 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 17.59 lakh
HTX 1.5 diesel AT Rs. 17.59 lakh
GTX+ 1.5 diesel AT Rs. 19.35 lakh
X Line 1.5 diesel AT Rs. 19.65 lakh

 

Sonet Variants Price
HTE 1.2 NA petrol MT Rs 7.79 lakh
HTK 1.2 NA petrol MT Rs 8.70 lakh
HTK+ 1.2 NA petrol MT Rs 9.64 lakh
HTK+ 1.0 Turbo petrol IMT Rs 10.49 lakh
HTX 1.0 Turbo petrol IMT Rs 11.45 lakh
HTX+ 1.0 Turbo petrol IMT Rs 12.75 lakh
GTX+ 1.0 Turbo petrol IMT Rs 13.09 lakh
HTX 1.0 Turbo petrol DCT Rs 11.99 lakh
GTX+ 1.0 Turbo petrol DCT Rs 13.69 lakh
X Line 1.0 Turbo petrol DCT Rs 13.89 lakh
HTE 1.5 diesel IMT Rs 9.95 lakh
HTK 1.5 diesel IMT Rs 10.69 lakh
HTK+ 1.5 diesel IMT Rs 11.39 lakh
HTX 1.5 diesel IMT Rs 12.25 lakh
HTX+ 1.5 diesel IMT Rs 13.55 lakh
GTX+ 1.5 diesel IMT Rs 13.89 lakh
HTX 1.5 diesel AT Rs 13.05 lakh
GTX+ 1.5 diesel AT Rs 14.69 lakh
X Line 1.5 diesel AT Rs 14.89 lakh

 

Pratyay 3149 news

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He mostly manages the technology and automobile section of the website.

You might also like
Automobile

2023 Kia Carens with new 1.5L turbo petrol engine launched in India

Automobile

Maruti Jimny finally arrives at at showrooms, prices likely to get announced soon

Automobile

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT launched, gets new alloy wheels

Automobile

Toyota Fortuner look like a hatchback in front of The Great Khali

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7