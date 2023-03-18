2023 Kia Seltos and Sonet launched in India, Check latest features and prices

Kia has launched the updated version of the Sonet and Seltos in India. The engines of both the SUVs are now compliant with new BS6 Phase 2 norms. There are no external changes in the cars. However, the prices of the cars have increased by up to Rs 50,000.

The engines of the updated Seltos/ Sonet now support E20 fuel.

The Seltos is offered in two engine options and it includes a petrol engine as well as diesel engine. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine generates 116hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The engine gets 6-speed iMT gearbox as well as 6-speed torque converter automatic. The NA petrol engine is offered in 6-speed manual as well as CVT automatic gearbox options.

When it comes to the Kia Sonet, it is offered in three engine options-1.5 litre diesel, 1.2 litre petrol / 1.0 litre turbo petrol. The 1.5 litre diesel offers 114 BHP and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired with 6-speed iMT as well as 6-speed automatic options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired with 5-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 118 BHP power as well as 172 Nm torque. The engine is paired with 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

We have listed the prices of the 2023 Seltos as well as Sonet below.

Seltos Variants Price HTE 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs 10.89 lakh HTK 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs 12.00 lakh HTK+ 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs. 13.10 lakh HTX 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs. 14.90 lakh HTX 1.5 NA petrol CVT Rs. 15.90 lakh HTE 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 12.39 lakh HTK 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 13.69 lakh HTK+ 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 15.29 lakh HTX 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 16.59 lakh HTX+ 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 17.59 lakh HTX 1.5 diesel AT Rs. 17.59 lakh GTX+ 1.5 diesel AT Rs. 19.35 lakh X Line 1.5 diesel AT Rs. 19.65 lakh