2023 Kia Carnival Official teaser released; To debut on Auto Expo

Kia has released the first official teaser of the fourth-generation Carnival MPV. Kia India posted the teaser on its Indian social media handles. This has hinted that the gran luxury MPV will make its Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2023. It will replace the currently-available third-generation model in India. The all-new Carnival is expected to go on sale officially in India in the second half of 2023.

The new Kia Carnival is already on sale in several global markets.

2023 Kia Carnival teaser

2023 Kia Carnival design and highlights

The 2023 Kia Carnival is teased to be larger and have a the silhouette of a huge MPV. The new visual teaser released by Kia India shows the fourth-generation Carnival with angular lines, squared-off stance, wide C-pillar, the diamond pattern for the ‘tiger nose’ grille. It also revealed projectors integrated into the corners of the grille, and sleeker main headlamp assemblies.

Interior

The upcoming fourth-generation Kia Carnival will come with a new interior design. The new Kia Carnival will feature two 12.3-inch full-TFT displays. One of them will be behind the steering wheel for the instrument console and the one in the centre console for the touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Carnival is now longer than the third generation carnival with its 5156mm length. It also has a longer wheelbase and rear overhangs, which means it will have be even more spacious than the outgoing model. Kia might offer the new Carnival in seven and nine-seater configurations.

Apart from these it is expected to retain all the premium features from the current model.

The top-end trims of the MPV in the global markets also feature 3-zone automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, multiple airbags and a slew of ADAS features which include Adaptive Cruise control, Lane keeps assist, forward collision warning, high-beam assist, park assist and many more.

Powertrain

In the global markets, the Carnival comes with a 3.5-litre V6 Petrol engine and a 2.2-litre CRDi turbocharged diesel engine which churns out 200 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with an 8-speed torque converter. The company might offer the new Carnival with a only a 2.2-litre diesel engine with automatic transmission in India.

New Carnival launch later this year

Meanwhile, Kia is also expected to showcase the EV9 electric-SUV concept. This new large, full-size SUV concept will be stationed above the current flagship, the Telluride. Apart from this, the facelifted version of the Seltos and the all-new three-row Sorento SUV will also be introduced. The Seltos facelist will be launched in India before the festive season.

The Sorento, which is Kia’s equivalent of the Hyundai Santa Fe globally, is currently in its fourth-generation version which was unveiled in 2020. The Kia Sorento might launch in India shortly.