2023 Kia Carens with new 1.5L turbo petrol engine launched in India

Kia has launched the updated Kia Carens in India today and the prices start at Rs 10.45 lakh. The 2023 Kia Carens is compliant with BS6 Phase 2 norms and gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-turbo petrol engine replaces the older 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. There are some minor features which were added to the MPV as well. The updated Carens gets pricier by up to Rs 50,000.

Engine and Specifications

The new 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine now offers 160 PS power and 253 Nm of torque. It is mated with a 6-Speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

When it comes to the 1.5L NA Petrol engine, it is offered in 6-speed MT only. It produces 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L Diesel engine offers 115PS power and 250Nm torque. It gets 6-speed iMT or 6AT.

Features

The digital instrument console is now offered as standard across the variants of the 2023 Kia Carens. The other feature that appears common in the variants is the 4.2-inch colour MID. Standard safety features on the MPV include features like six airbags, TPMS,ABS with EBD, hill start assist, electronic stability control, hill descent control, etc.

We have mentioned the variants and their prices below.

Variant Price Premium 1.5 Petrol MT Rs. 10.45 lakh Prestige 1.5 Petrol MT Rs. 11.65 lakh Premium 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT Rs. 12 lakh Prestige 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT Rs. 13.25 lakh Prestige Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT Rs. 14.75 lakh Luxury 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT Rs. 16.20 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 6S Rs. 17.50 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7S Rs. 17.55 lakh Premium 1.5 Diesel iMT Rs. 12.65 lakh Prestige 1.5 Diesel iMT Rs. 13.85 lakh Prestige Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Rs. 15.35 lakh Luxury 1.5 Diesel iMT Rs. 16.80 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT 6S Rs. 18.00 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT 7S Rs. 18.00 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 6S Rs. 18.90 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 7S Rs. 18.95 lakh

(NB: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom prices, India. Contact your nearest Kia Dealer to know exact on-road prices.)