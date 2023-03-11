2023 Kawasaki ZH2 and ZH2 SE launched in India, Check price, features

The Japanese bike maker Kawasaki has launched the latest edition of Kawasaki ZH2 & ZH2 SE in the Indian market. The upgraded Kawasaki bikes come with a starting price of Rs. 23 lakhs for the standard model and Rs. 27.22 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the SE variant.

These are the flagship supercharged motorcycles from the Japanese bike maker. The bikes are powered by a 998cc supercharged engine and includes Electronic Cruise Control, many other advanced features.

The company offers both the variants in a single Metallic matte graphene steel Gray colour option.

2023 Kawasaki ZH2 and Kawasaki ZH2 SE

Both the bikes are powered by a 998cc, in-line 4, supercharged engine that produces 200 PS at 11,000 RPM and 137 Nm of torque at 8500 RPM. The motor comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

The features of the bike include All-digital TFT Colour instrumentation, Integrated Riding Modes, Assist & Slipper Clutch, Electronic Cruise Control, Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers for Z H2, Brembo stylema front brake callipers for Z H2 SE, and Electronic Throttle valves. It also lets users connect smartphones with RIDEOLOGY THE APP.

Electronic aids include Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Kawasaki Electronic control suspension (KECS), KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) with Showa’s Skyhook

Technology *Only in Z H2 SE, Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock brake system (KIBS) and IMU – Enhanced chassis orientation awareness.