2023 Hyundai Verna teased ahead of its launch in India, booking starts at Rs 25,000

2023 Hyundai Verna has been teased by the company in India and the booking amount of the upcoming sedan is Rs 25,000. Users are free to book the upcoming sedan from the official website or from the company dealership. The updated Hyundai Verna include some changes in the interior as well as the exterior.

To be specific, the new Hyundai Verna appears to offer an aggressive and more classic style. “The all-new Hyundai Verna…futuristic, ferocious…fasten your seatbelts for a lift-off,” captioned the official page of Hyundai.

What’s new in the sedan

The new Hyundai Verna gets a completely new design and a major style upgrade. The front fascia of the car gets a double-layer headlamp and a larger grille. The grille inserts seem to be quite similar to the Tucson SUV. Speaking about the front, the sedan has a horizontal light bar that acts as a DRL (Daytime Running Light). From the silhouette of the car, we could see that its design is a bit more like a coupe rather than a sedan. There is a presence of more crease lines on the sedan as compared to the current generation of the car.

The rear also has a LED strip that runs from one end to the other. The Verna badging is present just above the LED strip and below the Hyundai logo.

Engine

The 2023 edition of the Hyundai Verna will get a new sporty and thrilling 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine. The petrol engine is offered with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) as well as a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT). The engine is expected to offer maximum power and torque.

On the other hand, the existing 1.5L Mpi Petrol engine will also be offered in the car. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

The 2023 Verna will not have any diesel variants and the petrol engines will be RDE as well as E20 compliant.

Price

The new Hyundai Verna is expected to get a price bump. We expect the sedan to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh as against the current price of Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).