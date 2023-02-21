2023 Hyundai Verna exterior design revealed

Hyundai has officially released the first image of the new next-gen Verna sedan ahead of its global debut on March 21, 2023. The Bookings for the 2023 Verna are currently open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. According to Hyundai, the new Verna has futuristic design and fierce performance. It is claimed to have the brand’s Sensuous Sportiness design language that is also seen on newer models like the Tucson SUV.

2023 Hyundai Verna exterior design

The new Hyundai Verna for India has received many unique styling elements to make it stand apart from its predecessor. The image shared by the company shows a split headlamp set-up up front and a edge to edge full LED light bar on the new Verna. The grille almost stretches the entire width of the car and has similar details as the Tucson. It has an arrowhead-like design with vertically positioned extensions at the edge of the bumper.

It seems to have a flat bonnet with a subtle crease on each side. It sports sharp cut lines at the door and flared wheel arches at the rear. It sports a chrome trim underlining the glasshouse and a new fastback-like design for the rear quarter.

The sedan will run on stylish diamond-cut alloy wheels. However, it will likely be toned down on the production model. It will also get full-width LED light bar and crystal-like inserts in the tail-lamps.

Apart from these Hyundai has not revealed any details regarding its interior design. However, it is expected feature a 360-degree camera, a bigger touchscreen system, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which comes with features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

2023 Hyundai Verna powertrain

The 2023 Verna could come with a new 1.5-litre direct injection turbo-petrol engine, which will produce 160hp. It will likely be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

It could also get a 115hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit carried over from the outgoing Verna. This will be paired to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The 2023 Verna will be a petrol-only variant which means it will not have any diesel variants. The petrol engines will be RDE as well as E20 compliant.

New Hyundai Verna variant and price

The new Verna will be available in EX, S, SX and SX (O) trims. We expect the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine to be available on the higher trims, with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine used in the lower trims. The new Hyundai Verna is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) as against the current price of Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Which means it will be priced around Rs 60,000-1 lakh more than the outgoing sedan.

It will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus and Honda City in the mid-size sedan segment.