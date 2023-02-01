2023 Hyundai Venue specifications leaked, gets 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Creta

2023 Hyundai Venue is all set to get launched in India this year. However, prior to the launch of the SUV, the specifications of the SUV have been leaked. The Hyundai Venue is available in standard as well as N-Line and both variants get a significant upgrade over the existing variants. The significant upgrade in the SUV is in the form of a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is borrowed from the Creta.

The leaked documents about the 2023 Hyundai Venue reveal many exciting details about the upcoming SUV.

Engine

The major upgrade in the 2023 Hyundai Venue is the 1.5-litre diesel engine and it produces 115hp power and 250Nm of torque. The previous 1.5-litre diesel engine generated 100hp of power and 240Nm of torque. The diesel engine is offered in 6-speed manual gearbox. However, there is no automatic variant of the same. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is available in S+, SX and SX(O). The outgoing 1.5-litre diesel engine was present in the Venue as well as the i20.

The other variants present in the Venue line up are 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol variant. The 1.0 Litre variant is offered in S(O), SX(O) and N6 and N8. On the other hand, the 1.2 Petrol engine is offered in E, S, S (O), SX variants.

Features

When it comes to features the SX (O) variant gets curtain airbags for additional safety. The other important updates include leather seats, ambient lighting, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an adjustable driver seat, paddle shifters and drive modes. On the other hand SX variant gets puddle lamps, electric sunroof, wireless charger, electric sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen etc. The S(O) variant gets side airbags along with driver and passenger airbags. The other features include LED projector headlamps, LED taillamps, rearview camera, cruise control, adjustable driver seat etc.

The S trim gets 8-inch infotainment system, 15-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, wireless smartphone connectivity, TPMS, automatic headlamps, ESC, HAC, electric ORVMs, rear AC vents etc.

The N-Line on the other hand gets additional features like rear disc brakes, loud exhausts and other sporty features.