2023 Hyundai Venue along with updated Creta and Alcazar launched in India

2023 Hyundai Venue has been launched in India and it gets a bunch of updates over the outgoing model. Along with the Hyundai Venue, the other cars (from Hyundai) that get an update are the Creta and Alcazar. All three cars get updated engine that is RDE compliant and gets some additional features too.

Hyundai Venue

The 2023 Hyundai Venue gets a more powerful diesel engine that is borrowed from the Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Venue gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The new diesel engine is RDE and E20 compliant. The previous diesel engine produced 100hp of power and 240Nm of torque. The engine is discontinued due to upcoming RDE norms. However, the other engines (i.e. petrol) remain the same as earlier. Venue gets 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines.

In terms of features, the Hyundai Venue offers side airbags from Venue S(O) petrol variant. On the other hand, the curtain airbags are offered on the top-spec Venue SX(O) petrol. When it comes to the Venue diesel variant gets curtain and side airbags from SX variant onwards.

The new prices of the Hyundai Venue start from Rs 7.68 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.92 lakh.

Hyundai Creta

The updated Hyundai Creta gets petrol engines that are same as the previous ones. However, it is now E20 compliant. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta now offers six airbags as standard. The other features that are available from the base E trim are ESC, VSM, rear disc brakes, hill assist, ISOFIX mounts and seat height adjustment.

There has been a price hike in the SUV too. The petrol variants range from Rs 10.84 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.34 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel variants range from Rs 11.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.13 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Just like the Hyundai Creta, the Hyundai Alcazar gets 6 airbags as a standard across all variants. All the engines on the Alcazar comply with the RDE as well as are E20 compliant. The carmaker has also added an integrated starter generator (ISG) for enhanced fuel efficiency. The engines on the Alcazar remain the same as earlier. Users get 2.0-litre petrol engine as well 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Alcazar.

Currently, the Hyundai Alcazar price range starts from Rs 16.10 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.85 lakh. The Alcazar is available in 6 seater as well as 7 seater options.