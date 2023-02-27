2023 Hyundai Alcazar with new petrol engine and updates launched in India

Hyundai has finally launched the 2023 model of Alcazar in India. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets a new 1.5 turbo petrol engine along with some necessary updates. The company has already started the booking of the SUV for a token price of Rs 25,000.

What’s new with the 2023 Alcazar

The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets a new design for the front grille. Similarly, the puddle lamp logo gets a refreshed design in the form of ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem. All the variants of the SUV are now equipped with 6 airbags as standard feature. The Idle Stop & Go feature is also offered as stock. The seating arrangement of the car remains the same and it is offered in 6 and 7 seater variants.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, there is a presence of new 1.5L petrol engine. The petrol engine churns out maximum power of 160 hp while the peak torque is 253Nm. It replaces the NA 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 159hp of peak power and 192Nm of torque. The new 1.5L petrol engine is compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms and also supports E20. The gearbox options include six-speed manual and new 7-speed DCT. In terms of fuel efficiency, the 7-speed DCT offers 18km/l while the six-speed manual transmission offers 17.5 km/l .

Apart from the petrol engine, there is also a presence of a diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115hp of power and 250Nm of torque. It is paired with a six speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

In terms of the company’s hierarchy, Hyundai Alcazar sits below the Tucson and above the Creta.

Price and rivals

The updated Hyundai Alcazar is expected to receive a price hike as compared to the current model. The Alcazar will compete with the likes of Innova Hycross, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 700 etc.