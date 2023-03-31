2023 Honda SP125 launched in India, gets BS6 Phase 2 complaint engine

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 edition of Honda SP125 commuter motorcycle in India. The motorcycle has been updated according to the BS6 Phase 2 norms and is bit costlier than it’s outgoing model.

Key details about the motorcycle have been mentioned below.

The Honda SP125 gets the same 125cc PGM-FI engine that is present on its predecessor. The engine develops 10.88PS of peak power and 10.9Nm of maximum torque. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox and is now compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms. This simply means that the engine can run on E20 fuel.

The motorcycle gets a diamond-type frame and uses telescopic suspension at the front. The motorcycle is offered in front disc as well as drum disc variant. The colour variants offered on the motorcycle are Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic shade.

Some important features of the motorcycle include LED headlights, fully digital instrument cluster, distance to empty, gear position indicator, real-time fuel efficiency and much more.

Price

The Honda SP125 costs Rs 89,131 (ex-showroom) for disc brake while the drum variant costs Rs 85,121 (ex-showroom).

Rivals

The Honda SP125 gets its rivals in the form of Hero Passion XTEC, Super Splendor and Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125.