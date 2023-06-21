2023 Honda Shine 125 launched in India, is now OBD-2 complaint

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India or HMSI has updated the Honda Shine 125 In India. The motorcycle is now compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 norms. The 2023 Honda Shine 125 is available in two variants- drum and disc. While the disc variant costs Rs Rs. 83,800, the drum variant costs Rs 79,800. The difference between both variants is Rs 4000. Mechanically as well as by design too, the Honda Shine 125 remains the same.

2023 Honda Shine is now equipped with a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It also gets enhanced Smart Power (eSP) and Honda ACG starter along with fuel injection. The updated Shine 125 is now offered with an OBD-2 and E20-compliant engine.

The motorcycle gets a ground clearance of 162mm while the wheelbase is 1285mm. The seat height of Shine 125 is 651mm.

The design of the motorcycle remains the same. It gets a single seat, alloy wheels, side panels, body coloured cowl and much more. The motorcycle is available in five attractive colours including Black, Rebel Red Metallic, Geny Gray Metallic, Matte Axis Gray, and Decent Blue Metallic.

Just like the recently launched updates Honda Unicorn, the 2023 Shine gets a 10-year warranty package which includes an optional extended warranty of 7 years.

