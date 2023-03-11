2023 Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS launched in India, gets multiple custom kits

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have introduced the 2023 edition of Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS in India. Both the motorcycles get some additional updates along with multiple custom kits. While the prices of H’ness CB350 start at Rs 2.10 lakh, the CB350RS cost Rs 2.15 lakh. Both the motorcycles will be available in three variants each.

Whats’s new

Features

Both the Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS now get emergency stop signal as standard feature. The Honda H’ness now comes with split seat setup as standard. The CB350RS gets Honda Voice Control system that was earlier limited to H’ness CB350.

Engine

The engine of both the motorcycles is now OBD2 compliant. A 350cc, air-cooled engine with 5 speed gearbox is offered in both the bikes. The engine generates 20.78 bhp of power along with 30Nm of peak torque. Users also get slip-and-assist clutch on the motorcycle. The engine remains the same as offered in the previous model.

Kits

A total of six kits are offered for the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. While the H’ness CB350 gets four new custom kits, CB350RS gets two kits. The H’ness CB350 gets Comfort kit, Tourer kit, Café Racer kit and Solo Carrier kit. On the other hand, the CB350RS gets Café Racer kit as well s SUV kits. The company offers 1-year standard warranty on the accessories.

Price

We have mentioned the variants alongside their prices.

Variant Price H’ness CB350 (DLX) Rs 2,09,857 H’ness CB350 (DLX Pro) Rs 2,12,856 H’ness CB350 (DLX Pro Chrome) Rs 2,14,856 CB350RS (DLX) Rs 2,14,856 CB350RS (DLX Pro) Rs 2,17,857 CB350RS (DLX Pro Dual-Tone) Rs 2,17,857

Speaking about the prices of the custom kit, they are offered in six types and range up to Rs 22,200.