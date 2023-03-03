2023 Honda City launched with ADAS features in India, Check on road price

The Japanese automaker Honda Cars has launched the latest iteration of their popular City compact sedan in India. This will be the sixth generation of the Honda City. The 2023 Honda city facelift has received many updates in its design, features, and powertrain. This is the first major facelift the model has received since 2020.

2023 Honda City Variants, Price in India

The 2023 Honda City will be available in four different variants, including the SV, V, VX, and ZX trims. The latest iteration of the Honda City has launched at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol-only variant. While the hybrid City e:HEV facelift model will be offered at a price point between Rs 18.89 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rivals

The 2023 Honda City will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna, which is set to launch on March 21st. Along with these rivals, the revamped City will also compete against against the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia in the competitive compact sedan segment.

Design, Powertrains, features

The 2023 Honda City sports a slimmer chrome bar at the front and has a larger grille with a honeycomb pattern. It features a tweaked front bumper and new LED headlights similar to the Hybrid version. It has received newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels. In addition to these, Honda will also offer a smaller 15-inch alloy option. The new generation City now has been introduced in a new blue exterior shade called “Obsidian Blue”.

Unlike the exterior of the 2023 Honda City, the interior largely remains the same as its predecessor. The new element in the upgraded City is the wireless charging and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Another thing it has got is the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that utilizes the Honda Sensing technology. The ADAS system includes a range of safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking. With these advanced safety features, the new Honda City is expected to provide an even safer and more secure driving experience for its passengers.

The car still features a dual-tone theme and new upholstery options. The other features include 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the hood, in order to comply with the stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms, Honda has discontinued its popular 1.5-liter diesel engine for the 2023 Honda City. The Honda City is now being offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine, which is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. This motor can generate up to 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of peak torque. It come paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Additionally, Honda will also offer the City with a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine, which can produce 126 horsepower and is paired with an e-CVT gearbox.