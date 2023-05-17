2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.44 lakh, offers multiple upgrades

After teasing the 2023 Xpulse 200 4V few days back, the Hero Moto Corp has finally launched the motorcycle in India. The 2023 Xpulse 200 4V series include the Hero Xpulse 200 4V and Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro 200. The difference between the two variant (Pro and non-Pro) variants is the inclusion of rally kit features on the Pro variant.

What’s new?

The Hero XPulse 200 4V gets a major change in terms of safety as the motorcycle now has dual channel ABS. The important part is that the ABS can be switched off according to the modes. The updated XPulse 200 4V will offer three modes- Road, Off-road and Rally mode. The Road mode offers dual channel setup for the motorcycle. On the other hand, switching to the Off-road mode switches off the rear ABS. However, in the Rally mode, the ABS is switched off for both the wheels.

Other changes on the Xpulse 200 4V include rally style windshield (60mm taller), LED projector headlamp with 230% increased light intensity, updated USB charger, updated knuckle guards, updated luggage plate, upswept exhaust and BS 6 Phase 2 compliant engine. The engine produces 19.1 hp and 17.35 Nm.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V

The 2023 Xpulse 200 4V offers 825 mm seat height, 220 mm ground clearance, 190mm front suspension and 170 mm rear suspension. The bike costs Rs 1,43,516 (ex-showroom New Delhi) and can be booked for Rs 2900 (fully refundable). The motorcycle is available in three colour variants including Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue and Black Sports Red.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro

The 2023 Xpulse 200 4V Pro offers 891 mm seat height, 270 mm ground clearance, 250mm front suspension, handlebar riser and 220 mm rear suspension. The bike costs Rs 1,50,891 (ex-showroom New Delhi) and can be booked for Rs 2900 (fully refundable). The motorcycle is available in Pro White.