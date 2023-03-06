2023 Hero Super Splendor Xtec launched at price tag of Rs 83,368

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2023 edition of Hero Super Splendor in India. The commuter motorcycle gets a price tag of Rs 83,368 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle gets a bunch of features over the existing Super Splendor.

The new motorcycle gets additional features in the form of fully digital instrument console along with Bluetooth connectivity. The LCD display of the Super Splendor Xtec gets a new LCD that can be paired with a smartphone. The users can get SMS alerts, missed calls and many other functions on the LCD display. The other features that are present in the digital instrument cluster include speedometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel indicator, as well as mileage indicator. There is also a presence of USB charging port on the motorcycle.

Speaking about the engine of the motorcycle, the 2023 Hero Super Splendor Xtec gets an OBD 2-compliant 124.7cc engine. The engine generates 10.7bhp of maximum power and 10.6Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with a five-speed gearbox. In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets telescopic front forks at the front and dual rear springs at the back. A CBS (Combine Braking System) is present on the bike while the wheels are 18-inch alloys.

The design of the motorcycle is more or less the same. The motorcycle gets LED headlight along with LED DRL. The LED DRL separates high and low beams

Price

While the Super Splendor Xtec drum variant costs Rs 83,368, the disc variant variant costs Rs 87,268 (both ex-showroom Delhi).