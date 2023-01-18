2023 BMW X7 facelift launched in India; Price starts at Rs 1.22 Cr

The Indian market got a facelifted version of the BMW X7 on Tuesday. The 2023 BMW X7 is offered in two variants- one xDrive40i petrol option and xDrive40d diesel version. The price of the facelifted X7 starts from Rs 1.22 crore for the xDrive40i petrol engine model and going up to Rs 1.25 crore for the xDrive40d diesel option. Both versions get the M Sport package as standard.

According to the manufacturer, its only three-row luxury SUV offering will now provide more power from its updated engines and features a a reprofiled front end and a revised cabin as well.

Know more details about the price of the facelifted BMW X7 in India below:

2022 BMW X7 facelift: powertrain details

The BMW X7 facelift has an updated version of the 3.0-litre, inline-six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. With the 48V mild-hybrid system, the new petrol engine churns out an output of 381hp and 520Nm, which is an extra 41hp and 70Nm over the current one. The company has claimed that the petrol engine can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 5.8 seconds.

Meanwhile, the diesel engine on the facelifted X7 xDrive40d with mild-hybrid tech outputs 340hp and 700Nm, which is 75hp and 80Nm more than the outgoing model. The diesel version of the SUV can accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 5.9 seconds. Both engine options are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The facelifted X7 gets xDrive all-wheel drive system along with adaptive air suspension and electronically controlled dampers as standard.

2022 BMW X7 facelift: exterior, interior and features

Inside the cabin, the new facelifted X7 is packed with a a reworked front end. It sports a split-LED headlight set-up and a cascade lighting element integrated within the kidney grille. This new design philosophy can also be seen on the new electric i7 sedan and 7 Series. Other exterior highlights of the facelifted X7 include the LED DRLs near the bonnet line, silver trim on the front and rear bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels as standard and the chrome strip that connects the reprofiled LED tail-lights.

BMW has also updated the interior of the X7 as it now features a reworked instrument cluster with slim air vents and a new selector lever. Additionally, the X7 facelift also gets BMW’s latest curved infotainment screen, previously seen on the iX, facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine and i4, which comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running the latest iDrive 8 software.

When it comes to features, the luxury SUV gets a 14-colour ambient light bar, four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, ventilated and heated front seats, a voice assistant system and updated ADAS tech.

2022 BMW X7 facelift: rivals

The BMW X7 facelift compete against the Mercedes Benz GLS (Rs 1.19 crore-1.21 crore), Audi Q7 (Rs 84.70 lakh-90.63 lakh), Volvo XC90 (Rs 96.50 lakh) and the Land Rover Discovery (Rs 93.9 lakh-1.32 crore) in India.