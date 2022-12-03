2023 BMW S 1000 RR unveiled ahead of its launch in India, to offer more power than its predecessor

BMW is all set to launch its 2023 edition of the BMW S 1000 RR in India very soon and the supersport bike has been unveiled recently. The BMW S 1000 RR has been showcased at 2022 India Bike Week in Goa. The other motorcycles that were displayed are BMW G 310 RR, BMW F 850 GS, BMW F 900 XR, and many more.

The flagship supersport from BMW gets many styling updates over its predecessor. The engine of the motorcycle also receives an update. When it comes to design, the motorcycle gets sharper at the front while the rear is flat. The motorcycle also receives aerodynamic winglets which seem to be inspired by the track-only variant of the motorcycle.

Speaking about the engine of the motorcycle, the BMW S 1000 RR draws its power from the 999cc, inline-four engine. The engine churns out a maximum power of 209.38PS while the torque is 113Nm. The new engine generates 2.72PS more power than its predecessors.

The BMW S 1000 RR 2023 version gets three attractive colours in the form of Blackstorm metallic, Racing red and Light white. Key features on the device include multiple rider modes, cornering ABS, traction control, Brake Slide Assist, and many more.

The price of the supersport bike is expected to get a hike as it launches in India, Currently, the BMW S 1000 RR has a starting price of Rs 19.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 2023 model of BMW S 1000 RR is expected to be more than Rs 1 lakh costlier.